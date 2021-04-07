Dr Reddys rises after launching sapropterin dihydrochloride powder in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gained 2.2% to Rs 4719 after the drug major announced the launch of a generic version of sapropterin dihydrochloride powder for oral solution, 100 mg in the US market.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of sapropterin dihydrochloride powder for oral solution, 100 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kuvan powder approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Sapropterin dihydrochloride is a phenylalanine hydroxylase activator indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adult and pediatric patients one month of age and older with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) due to tetrahydrobiopterin- (BH4-) responsive Phenylketonuria (PKU).

We are pleased to launch this generic version of sapropterin dihydrochloride powder for Oral Solution, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients, says Marc Kikuchi, chief executive officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. "At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadthof our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease."

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.90 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to net loss of Rs 538.40 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 4,929.60 crore.

