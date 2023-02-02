Ujjivan Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod for scheme of amalgamation

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter today, 01 February 2023, has conveyed its no-objection to the company's proposal for voluntary amalgamation of Ujjivan Financial Services with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions as stipulated by RBI which inter alia includes obtaining approval from the NCLT, requisite majority of shareholders and creditors of both transferor and transferee companies and ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)