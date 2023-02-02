JUST IN
Birla Precision Technologies intimates of lockout of foundry division at Waluj unit

Birla Precision Technologies has announced that the foundry unit of the company's plant at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra has initiated a lockout with effect from 31 January 2023.

The company is in the process of ascertaining the loss caused by the lockout. The company is in the process of intimating the insurance company.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 11:17 IST

