Brightcom Group forms JV with Consumable Inc.

To offer comprehensive audio advertising platform

Brightcom Group and Consumable, Inc. have formed a 51/49 joint venture named Brightcom Audio US, LLC. The partnership combines the strengths of both companies to offer a comprehensive audio advertising platform.

The joint venture aims to revolutionize the $30 billion Out-of-Home (OOH) Audio Advertising industry by introducing innovative solutions that utilize cutting-edge technology and offer unique user experiences. With the use of proprietary technology, the joint venture plans to offer solutions that differentiate themselves from those currently available in the market. The focus will be on improving the overall experience for users and disrupting the status quo in the OOH Audio Advertising industry. With the rise of digital OOH advertising, the JV aims to offer advertisers an innovative way to reach audiences through high-quality audio experiences in public spaces. The partnership with Brightcom will help the JV scale its offerings and expand its reach, providing advertisers with a new way to engage with consumers and deliver their messages effectively.

The partnership will leverage Consumable's expertise and resources to deliver innovative and engaging audio experiences to audiences across the United States. This joint venture is expected to bring significant business growth to both companies, with projected profitability within its first year of operations. The cutting-edge technology platforms and highly-engaged audience with zero-friction experience will contribute to this growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)