Tata Steel invests Rs 58 cr in Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services

Upon completion of the Transaction, TSUISL continues to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
These funds shall be utilized by TSUISL to invest in its step-down subsidiary,Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZ) to assist TSSEZ in partial repayment of its existing loans.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU