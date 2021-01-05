Surana Telecom and Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Maan Aluminium Ltd, Magal Automotive Ltd and Prakash Pipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2021.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd lost 8.38% to Rs 7 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 5.90% to Rs 62.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76025 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 5.79% to Rs 120.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20174 shares in the past one month.

Magal Automotive Ltd pared 5.74% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1017 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Pipes Ltd plummeted 5.68% to Rs 113. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50318 shares in the past one month.

