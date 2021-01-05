Volumes soar at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 8.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65172 shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 January 2021.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 8.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65172 shares. The stock gained 17.00% to Rs.5,203.20. Volumes stood at 3.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18977 shares. The stock gained 3.69% to Rs.1,899.95. Volumes stood at 26263 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd recorded volume of 811.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.22% to Rs.27.95. Volumes stood at 105.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 137.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.92% to Rs.39.90. Volumes stood at 17.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78128 shares. The stock increased 3.48% to Rs.623.90. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

