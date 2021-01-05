Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 182.01 points or 1.49% at 12044.51 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.32%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.75%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.64%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.1%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.95%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.91%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.74%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.95%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 108.55 or 0.23% at 48285.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.4 points or 0.1% at 14147.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.06 points or 0.4% at 18584.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.12 points or 0.33% at 6147.49.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

