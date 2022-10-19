UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 13892.69 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 42.47% to Rs 755.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1313.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 13892.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12016.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13892.6912016.7813.4322.591811.102624.881103.191947.48755.731313.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)