JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of CG Power approves capex of Rs 230 for increasing capacity of LT motors
Business Standard

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 13892.69 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 42.47% to Rs 755.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1313.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 13892.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12016.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13892.6912016.78 16 OPM %13.4322.59 -PBDT1811.102624.88 -31 PBT1103.191947.48 -43 NP755.731313.53 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU