UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 13892.69 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement declined 42.47% to Rs 755.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1313.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 13892.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12016.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13892.6912016.78 16 OPM %13.4322.59 -PBDT1811.102624.88 -31 PBT1103.191947.48 -43 NP755.731313.53 -42
