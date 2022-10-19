Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 61.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 61.59% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.975.9562.5836.303.322.143.252.062.651.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)