Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 61.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 4.97 croreNet profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 61.59% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.975.95 -16 OPM %62.5836.30 -PBDT3.322.14 55 PBT3.252.06 58 NP2.651.64 62
