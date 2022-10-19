Nestle India standalone net profit rises 8.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.15% to Rs 4566.60 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 8.26% to Rs 668.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 4566.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3864.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4566.603864.9722.1324.531004.35929.77906.24834.24668.34617.37

