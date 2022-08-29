UltraTech completes 1.3 mtpa expansion in UP

Following the completion, the plant's production capacity will increase to 1.8 mtpa.

UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, has completed expansion of 1.3 mtpa capacity at Dalla Cement Works in Uttar Pradesh.

This is part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020, said the company in a statement on Friday, 26 August 2022.

With this commissioning, the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 115.85 mtpa, it added.

UltraTech Cement, the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China.

On consolidated basis, the cement major reported a 6.99% decline in net profit to Rs 1,584 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 1,703 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Net sales surged 28.29% to Rs 15,007 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 11,698 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of UltraTech Cement shares of rose 0.63% to settle at Rs 6513.90 on Friday, 26 August 2022.

