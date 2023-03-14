UN praises India's G20 presidency for emphasising sustainable development goals

-
ALSO READ
Number of poor people in India dropped by about 415 million between 2005-06 and 2019-21 says UN
Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Grupo Bimbo donates five lakh slices of bread to support the fight against hunger
-
He stated that India's G-20 Presidency has become SDG-20 Presidency as it is raising a strong voice to close financial gaps. He noted that four rising economiesIndonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africawill be holding the G-20 Presidency in the coming year as a result, raising concerns that pertain to developing nations and serving as the Voice of the Global South.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU