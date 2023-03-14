JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

CreditAccess Grameen achieves milestone of Rs 20,000 cr AUM
Business Standard

UN praises India's G20 presidency for emphasising sustainable development goals

Capital Market 

Shombi Sharp, the resident coordinator for the United Nations (UN) , praised India's G-20 presidency for emphasising several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) like no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation.

He stated that India's G-20 Presidency has become SDG-20 Presidency as it is raising a strong voice to close financial gaps. He noted that four rising economiesIndonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africawill be holding the G-20 Presidency in the coming year as a result, raising concerns that pertain to developing nations and serving as the Voice of the Global South.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU