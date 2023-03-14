UN praises India's G20 presidency for emphasising sustainable development goals

Shombi Sharp, the resident coordinator for the United Nations (UN) , praised India's G-20 presidency for emphasising several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) like no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation.

He stated that India's G-20 Presidency has become SDG-20 Presidency as it is raising a strong voice to close financial gaps. He noted that four rising economiesIndonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africawill be holding the G-20 Presidency in the coming year as a result, raising concerns that pertain to developing nations and serving as the Voice of the Global South.

