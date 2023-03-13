Index of industrial production rises 5.2% on year in January 2023

India's industrial production index (IIP) rose by 5.2% in January 2023 compared to January 2022.

This reading marked a good improvement from 4.3% print in the previous month. As per the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, in January 2023, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stood at 146.5.

