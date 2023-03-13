JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Hindustan Aeronautics update on operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters
Business Standard

Index of industrial production rises 5.2% on year in January 2023

Capital Market 

India's industrial production index (IIP) rose by 5.2% in January 2023 compared to January 2022.

This reading marked a good improvement from 4.3% print in the previous month. As per the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, in January 2023, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stood at 146.5.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU