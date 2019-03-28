Unichem Lab rises after USFDA approval for Tadalafil tablets

rose 2.56% to Rs 200.15 at 11:21 IST on BSE after the company said it has received final approval for tablets from the US drug regulator.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 162.04 points, or 0.42% to 38,294.92.

On the BSE, 15,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 204.40 and a low of Rs 199.45 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 295 on 28 March 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 182 on 11 October 2018.

announced that it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

tablets are a generic version of Eli Lilly's tablets. The drug is indicated for the (ED), the signs and symptoms of (BPH) and ED and the signs and symptoms of (EDIBPH).

Net profit of declined 99.83% to Rs 4.30 crore on 52.77% rise in net sales to Rs 244.76 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty company.

