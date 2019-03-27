Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Tadalafil Tablets

has received final Approval for its ANDA, Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg from the (USFDA) for a generic version of ELI LILLY's Cialis, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.

Unichem's Tablets are indicated for the treatment of : - (ED). - the signs and symptoms of (BPH). - ED and the signs and symptoms of (EDIBPH).

