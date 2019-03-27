Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Tadalafil Tablets

JUST IN
Unichem Laboratories has received final Approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of ELI LILLY's Cialis, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.

Unichem's Tadalafil Tablets are indicated for the treatment of : -erectile dysfunction (ED). - the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). - ED and the signs and symptoms of BPH (EDIBPH).

