Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Tadalafil Tablets

Unichem Laboratories has received final Approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of ELI LILLY's Cialis, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.
Unichem's Tadalafil Tablets are indicated for the treatment of : -erectile dysfunction (ED). - the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). - ED and the signs and symptoms of BPH (EDIBPH).
