Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tadalafil Tablets

has received approval from the (USFDA) for its Application (ANDA) Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Cialis Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, of (Lilly).

All strengths of Tablets are indicated for the treatment of (ED). Tablet 5mg strength is additionally indicated for of (BPH).

Alembic had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA.

Tadalafil Tablets have an estimated market size of US$ 1.8 billion for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

