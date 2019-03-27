Zydus Cadila launches Tadalafil Tablets USP in US market

Zydus Cadila announced the Day 1 launch of Tadalafil Tablets USP (US RLD Cialis Tablets) upon receiving the final approval from the US FDA for marketing the product in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg.
Manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the drug is used to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) and symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy (enlarged prostate).
The sales of Tadalafil Tablets USP in the US stood at $1.73 billion. (As per IQVLA, National Sales Perspective Audit, MAT January 2019)
