Unichem Labs posts Q1 net profit of Rs 2.34 cr

Unichem Laboratories' consolidated net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 6.19 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated net sales jumped 16.1% to Rs 317.27 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Rs 273.20 crore in Q1 June 2019. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 7.04 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter surged 117.90% at Rs 4.25 crore as against Rs 1.95 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 4 August 2020.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories skid 2.25% to Rs 258.75. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 251 to Rs 277.45 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)