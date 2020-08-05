SRF gains on commissioning new BOPET film line in Hungary

SRF rose 1.21% to Rs 3858.95 after the company said its European subsidiary commissioned a BOPET film line in Hungary on 3 August 2020.

The cost of the said project is approximate 80 million euros, the company said in a BSE filing made after trading hours yesterday. The project was approved by the company's board on 7 February 2018.

SRF's consolidated net profit declined 2.7% to Rs 185.75 crore on 4.2% fall in net sales to Rs 1,820.28 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

SRF, a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)