Union Bank of India gains for fifth session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 39.65, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.44% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Union Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.65, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17240.85. The Sensex is at 57849.48, down 0.46%. Union Bank of India has risen around 14.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 16.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2831.2, up 2.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

