Triveni Turbine gallops after Q1 PAT rises 38% YoY

Triveni Turbine rose 7.20% to Rs 193.50 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 38% to Rs 38.25 crore on 41% rise in net sales to Rs 259.04 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 39% year-on-year to Rs 50.75 crore in Q1 June 2022.

EBITDA stood at Rs 56.1 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 41.3 crore in Q1 FY22, an increase of 35.8%. EBITDA margin stood at 21.7% in Q1 FY23 as against 22.4% in Q1 FY22, a margin compression of about 70 bps, largely due to higher raw material costs.

Total expense jumped 41.9% YoY to Rs 210.37 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 145.65 crore (up 84% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 29.06 crore (up 23.6% YoY).

The company achieved a total order booking of Rs 360 crore in Q1 FY 23, which is the highest ever in a quarter in its history, as against Rs 270 crore during Q1 FY 22, an increase of 31%. Export order booking mainly in the product segment contributed to this growth.

Total consolidated outstanding order book stood at Rs 1070 crore as on 30 June 2022, which is higher by 47% when compared to the previous year. The domestic outstanding order book stood at Rs 630 crore. The export outstanding order book has grown more than 100% over the corresponding period in the last year and stood at Rs 440 crore as on 30 June 2022.

In its outlook, the company said: "Given our strong carry forward order book at the end of Q1 FY 23, we believe that the Company is geared to push its growth levels further. Our foray into new segments, such as energy-efficient API turbines for Oil & Gas industry and turbines between 30.1-100 MW, will help widen the net of our addressable market. We are well equipped to expand fast into these new emerging markets, even as we continue to push the frontiers of growth in our existing markets."

Triveni Turbine has core competency in the area of industrial steam turbines designing and manufacturing up to 100 MW size. The company is a market leader in industrial steam turbines up to 30 MW in India and also among the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines in >5 to 30 MW range globally.

