Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Burnpur Cement Ltd, DCM Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2022.

Burnpur Cement Ltd, DCM Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2022.

Orbit Exports Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 137.55 at 02-Aug-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 72034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1076 shares in the past one month.

Burnpur Cement Ltd soared 19.82% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63315 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd spiked 17.90% to Rs 51.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10625 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd jumped 15.54% to Rs 1.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd advanced 14.05% to Rs 1181.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1318 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)