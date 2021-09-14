Union Steel Minister reviews capex of steel CPSEs

The Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired a meeting today (14 September 2021) to review the progress of capital expenditure (capex) by steel Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

During the detailed review of projects under implementation, the union minister emphasized the importance of capital expenditure in building steel infrastructure to spur high and sustainable growth in the post pandemic period.

"The steel CPSEs were directed to step up the pace of their capex and to also streamline the processes for timely completion of projects," Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Pradip Kumar Tripathi Secretary Steel and the CMDs of Steel CPSEs Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), National Mineral Development (NMDC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL) and Manganese Ore (India) (MOIL) and senior officers of the Ministry of Steel.

The Nifty Metal index fell 0.5% to 5,810.35.

MOIL (up 3.69%), SAIL (up 0.37%) and NMDC (up 0.26% advanced.

