Apcotex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2021.

Apcotex Industries Ltd crashed 4.39% to Rs 408.45 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31363 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd tumbled 4.24% to Rs 254.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd lost 4.01% to Rs 917.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60651 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd plummeted 3.87% to Rs 36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd fell 3.82% to Rs 68. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

