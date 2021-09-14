Apcotex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Apcotex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 636.16% in the March 2021 quarter
Apcotex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.86 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Apcotex Ind shuts Gujarat plant for maintenance
Apcotex Ind appoints Sachin J. Karwa as new CFO
-
Arvind Fashions Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2021.
Arvind Fashions Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2021.
Apcotex Industries Ltd crashed 4.39% to Rs 408.45 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31363 shares in the past one month.
Arvind Fashions Ltd tumbled 4.24% to Rs 254.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd lost 4.01% to Rs 917.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60651 shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd plummeted 3.87% to Rs 36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Usha Martin Ltd fell 3.82% to Rs 68. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU