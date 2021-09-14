Voltas hits record high; rises 28% in twelve sessions

-
Voltas gained 1.36% to Rs 1230, extending gains for twelfth consecutive session.
The stock has added 27.88% in twelve sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 957.65 recorded on 26 August 2021.
The scrip hit a record high of Rs 1,233.90 in intraday today. It has zoomed 92.19% from its 52-week low of Rs 640 hit on 25 September 2020.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 84.775. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1038.56, 1024.13 and 979.24, respectively.
Voltas is India's largest air conditioning company, and one of the world's premier engineering solutions providers and project specialists.
The company reported 48.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore on a 36.4% increase in total income to Rs 1860 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
