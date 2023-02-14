United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1455.1, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% rally in NIFTY and a 26.36% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1455.1, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17916.2. The Sensex is at 61004.35, up 0.95%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 10.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45508.4, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

