Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Glycols Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 24.05 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd soared 16.21% to Rs 979.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47734 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd surged 12.12% to Rs 1242.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2110 shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd gained 11.60% to Rs 359.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11745 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd exploded 10.44% to Rs 1129.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9952 shares in the past one month.

