Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alkali Metals Ltd, Centrum Capital Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2021.

Alkali Metals Ltd, Centrum Capital Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2021.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spiked 14.47% to Rs 30.85 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20916 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd surged 14.32% to Rs 97.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11677 shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd soared 12.77% to Rs 34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88778 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd advanced 12.11% to Rs 409.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47301 shares in the past one month.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd exploded 10.37% to Rs 1012. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 931 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)