Univastu India gains after order win

Univastu India rose 1.33% to Rs 72.30 after the company said it received a construction order in Haryana worth Rs 69.34 crore.

The order was secured from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula. It entails construction of Haryana International Habitat in Sector-1, Panchkula.

The construction order includes "civil, public health services, electrical installation fire fighting arrangement, landscaping, boundary wall and all other works contingent thereto," the company said in a statement.

Univastu India is listed on the NSE. Its current market capitalisation is Rs 82.16 crore.

Univastu India is engaged in infrastructure construction & regeneration. It handles turnkey projects, civil construction projects, sports complex, multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial stuctures, hospitals, educational institution, mass housing projects, water supply & drainage projects, road projects, minor irrigation projects and more.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Univastu India declined 70.29% to Rs 1.01 crore on 29.94% decline in net sales to Rs 12.94 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)