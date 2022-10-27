Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.5, up 3.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% drop in NIFTY and a 7.54% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.5, up 3.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17680.9. The Sensex is at 59580.99, up 0.06%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 12.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5812.45, up 2.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 82.75, up 4.02% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% drop in NIFTY and a 7.54% drop in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 3.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)