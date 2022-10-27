JSW Steel Ltd soars 5.04%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 676.85, up 5.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% slide in NIFTY and a 7.54% slide in the Nifty Media index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 676.85, up 5.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17680.9. The Sensex is at 59580.99, up 0.06%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 9.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5812.45, up 2.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

