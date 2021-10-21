UPL to acquire 80% stake in Indonesian agro-chemicals producer

UPL announced that UPL Global, a step down subsidiary of Company's subsidiary viz. UPL Corporation has entered into definitive agreement for acquisition of 80% stake in equity share capital of PT Excel Meg Indo - Indonesia (PTE).
PTE has good presence in Indonesia, offering a wide range of agro-chemical products. The acquisition will provide UPL market access and access to product portfolio.
The initial stake of 80% of equity shares shall be acquired upon closing. UPL also retains the right to acquire balance 20% stake by end of 2023 subject to the terms of agreement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU