Outcome of board meeting of Dhani Services

Held on 20 October 2021The Board of Dhani Services at its meeting held on 20 October 2021 has approved the appointment of Anish Williams, Chief Product Officer of Dhani, as a Wholetime Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, w.e.f. 21 October 2021, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Anish Williams is presently a Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 20 December 2020
