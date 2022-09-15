UPL to set up hybrid renewable power project in Gujarat in JV with CleanMax

JUST IN
UPL today announced a joint venture with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax), a Mumbai-based renewable energy company, to establish a hybrid solar-wind energy power plant in Gujarat, India.

UPL and CleanMax will set-up and operate a hybrid captive power plant with a capacity of 28.05 MW of solar power and 33 MW of wind power.

Combining two of the fastest growing renewable energy technologies, this project will enable UPL to increase its renewable energy usage to 30% of its total global power consumption (against 8% currently).

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 18:44 IST

