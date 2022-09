Board of Veranda approves fund raising via preferential issue of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 14 September 2022

The Board of Veranda Learning Solutions has approved a preferential issue to raise Rs 300 crore. This raise includes an investment of Rs. 61.40 crore to be subscribed by the promoters in the form of Convertible warrants.

The fundraise is through a mix of Preferential offer of equity shares and Convertible warrants both at a price of Rs. 307 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)