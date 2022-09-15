Motilal Oswal Financial Services acquires preference shares of StockPe

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has subscribed 1,164 fully paid up Seed Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (CCPS) having face value of Rs. 10/- each of Stockation (StockPe) for a consideration of Rs. 75 lakh constituting 8.53% of the issued and paid up capital of StockPe in First Tranche, out of the total commitment of ~Rs. 2 crore.

Post investment, MOFSL will hold 3,102 fully paid up Seed CCPS (Equity Shares after conversion) having face value of Rs. 10/- each which consist 19.90% of total paid up capital of the StockPe.

