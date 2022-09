L&T Construction bags an irrigation project in Odisha

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm, L&T Construction has secured a repeat order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, to execute a Pressurized Underground Pipeline Irrigation Network System for the Right Command of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The project envisages to provide water to irrigate 27,000 Ha of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Balangir district of Odisha. The project scope involves Survey, Design, Engineering, Supply,Laying, Installation & Commissioning of MS, DI & HDPE pumping main & distribution network with all allied electromechanical & automation works.

