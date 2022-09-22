US Dow tumbles to 3-month low on hawkish Fed

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index stumbled 522.45 points, or 1.7%, to 30,183.78. The S&P500 index dropped by 66 points, or 1.71%, to 3,789.93. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 204.86 points, or 1.79%, to 11,220.19.
All major S&P 500 sectors finished the session in negative territory, led to the downside by consumer discretionary, communication services, materials and a slew of growth names.
Travel and entertainment stocks also took a hit along with beaten-up big technology stocks Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The US Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.00%-3.25% on Wednesday and signalled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60% in 2023 to battle continued strong inflation.
Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank fell 1.83% to $22.56, Azure Power Global added 2.1% to $6.34, HDFC Bank fell 2.4% to $63.84, Tata Motors sank 2.4% to $26.25, and Dr Reddy's Labs fell 1.5% to $51.23. WNS Holdings fell 0.8% to $82.19 and Wipro dropped 1.4% to $4.91. INFOSYS was steady at $17.02.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU