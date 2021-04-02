US Market closes higher

The US stock market finished session higher on Thursday, 01 April 2021, on optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery after President Joe Biden $2.3 trillion infrastructure pitch. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing the pace of growth in U. S. manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than anticipated in the month of March.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 171.66 points or 0.52% to 33,153 and the S&P 500 added 46.98 points or 1.18% to 4,020.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 233.23 points or to 1.76% 13,480.
Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company were among the winners, along with smaller companies, which stand to benefit from a quickly growing economy. Health care, household goods stocks and utilities were the only laggards
Technology stocks benefited from a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell to 1.69% from 1.73% the day before. Microsoft rose 2.8%, Facebook gained 1.4%, Amazon.com added 2.2% and Google parent Alphabet closed 3.3 pe rcent higher.
Shares of Micron Technology (MU) surged up by 4.8 percent after the chipmaker reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) also showed a strong move to the upside after unveiling capacity expansion plans amid rising chip demand.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The ISM said its Manufacturing PMI jumped to 64.7 in March from 60.8 in February, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims rose to 719,000, an increase of 61,000 from the previous week's revised level of 658,000.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU