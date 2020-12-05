US stocks hit records as investors bet on stimulus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.74 points, or 0.83%, to 30,218.26, the S&P 500 gained 32.40 points, or 0.88%, to 3,699.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.05 points, or 0.7%, to 12,464.23.

All three of major indexes posted intraday and closing record highs.

Wall Street's main indexes gained as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said Friday that talks on a COVID-19 relief package have momentum, and that the weaker-than-expected November jobs report gives more reason for Congress to act.

The U.S. Labor Department report showed that 245,000 jobs were created in November, marking the smallest monthly gain since the economy began to emerge from lockdown in the spring. The November gain represented a pronounced slowdown from the 610,000 positions added in October. The unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in November from 6.9% in October..

