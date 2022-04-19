US Market ends choppy trade lower

The US share market finished choppy session lower on Monday, 18 April 2022, as investors seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book and slew of quarterly results of big-name companies this week.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 39.54 points, or 0.11%, to 34,411.69. The S&P500 index dropped 0.90 point, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 18.72 points, or 0.14%, to 13,332.36.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE exchange by 2081 to 1265 and 143 closed unchanged.

In the NASDAQ, 1601 issues advanced, 3223 issues declined, and 235 issues unchanged.

Total 6 of 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with bottom performing issues were healthcare (down 1.1%), consumer staple (down 0.8%), and industrials (down 0.38%), while top gaining sectors included energy (up 1.5%) and financials (up 0.6%).

Market participants are bracing for a barrage of earnings that will help them assess the impact of the Ukraine war and a spike in inflation on company financials. Netflix, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson and International Business Machines are all to report this week.

Shares of Twitter rose 7.5% as the micro blogging site adopted "poison pill" on Friday to restrict Tesla CEO Elon Musk from raising his stake to beyond 15% for a one-year period.

Didi Global Inc slumped 18.3% after the Chinese ride hailing company said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United States.

ECONOMIC NEWS: National Association of Home Builders released a report showing that the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 77 in April from 79 in March,

Among Indian ADR, Wipro declined 1.43% to $6.90, HDFC Bank sank 7.9% to $54.25, Dr Reddy's Labs fell 1.23% to $55.32, ICICI Bank sank 0.7% to $19.55, WNS Holdings fell 3.66% to $83.37, and Azure Power Global dropped 2.1% to $15.27. Tata Motors rose 2.9% to $28.55 and INFOSYS added 0.5% to $20.56.

