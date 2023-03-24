US Market ends in positive territory

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index added 75.14 points, or 0.23%, to 32,105.25. The S&P500 index rose 11.75 points, or 0.3%, to 3,948.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index inclined 117.44 points, or 1.01%, to 11,787.40.
Total 9 of 11 S&P500 sectors ended lower.
Energy was worst performing sector, declining 1.36%. Meanwhile, utilities (down 1%), financials (down 0.66%), and real estate (down 0.62%) sectors were notable losers. Information technology was top performing sector, gaining 1.65%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed initial jobless claims slipped to 191,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 192,000.
The Commerce Department also released a report showing new home sales in the U. S. increased by 1.1% to an annual rate of 640,000 in February after jumping by 1.8% to a downwardly revised rate of 633,000 in January.
