China Market ends higher

Mainland China share market finished session higher on Thursday, 23 March 2023, extending recent gains, with technology stocks leading the surge up north on fairly encouraging earnings results.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.64%, or 20.90 points, to 3,286.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.62%, or 13.01 points, to 2,111.45.

The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 1%, or 39.65 points, to 4,039.09.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Thursday, inline with stronger mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8709 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix 6.8715. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8522 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8498 at midday, 82 pips stronger than the previous late session close and -0.31% from the midpoint.

