China Market ends higher

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.64%, or 20.90 points, to 3,286.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.62%, or 13.01 points, to 2,111.45.
The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 1%, or 39.65 points, to 4,039.09.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Thursday, inline with stronger mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8709 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix 6.8715. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8522 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8498 at midday, 82 pips stronger than the previous late session close and -0.31% from the midpoint.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU