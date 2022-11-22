US Market ends lower

The US stock market finished session in negative territory on Monday, 21 November 2022, as losses in energy, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks overshadowed gains elsewhere, due to concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was down 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28 The S&P500 index sank 15.40 points, or 0.39%, to 3,949.94 The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 121.55 points, or 1.09%, to 11,024.51.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday, on worries about the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in China. Japan's Nikkei225 index declined 45.02 points, or 0.16%, to 27,944.79. Australia's S&P/ASX200 index was down 12.58 points, or 0.18%, to 7,139.25. China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.39%, or 12.20 points, to 3,085.04. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index stumbled 336.63 points, or 1.87%, to 17,655.91.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1%, the Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.3% while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index fell 0.1%.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. The U. K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1%, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2% and the German DAX Index slid by 0.4%.

Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS was down 0.87% at $19.30, HDFC Bank fell 0.66% to $67.44, Azure Power Global shed 1.3% to $5.31, and Wipro was down 1.6% to $4.83 WNS Holdings shed 1.2% to $84.52, and Tata Motors sank 0.6% to $25.54. ICICI Bank added 0.1% to $22.76 and Dr Reddy's Labs added 0.2% to $54.07.

