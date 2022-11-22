US Market ends lower

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was down 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28 The S&P500 index sank 15.40 points, or 0.39%, to 3,949.94 The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 121.55 points, or 1.09%, to 11,024.51.
In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday, on worries about the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in China. Japan's Nikkei225 index declined 45.02 points, or 0.16%, to 27,944.79. Australia's S&P/ASX200 index was down 12.58 points, or 0.18%, to 7,139.25. China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.39%, or 12.20 points, to 3,085.04. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index stumbled 336.63 points, or 1.87%, to 17,655.91.
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1%, the Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.3% while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index fell 0.1%.
The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. The U. K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1%, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2% and the German DAX Index slid by 0.4%.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS was down 0.87% at $19.30, HDFC Bank fell 0.66% to $67.44, Azure Power Global shed 1.3% to $5.31, and Wipro was down 1.6% to $4.83 WNS Holdings shed 1.2% to $84.52, and Tata Motors sank 0.6% to $25.54. ICICI Bank added 0.1% to $22.76 and Dr Reddy's Labs added 0.2% to $54.07.
