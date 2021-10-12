US Market extends losses on inflation woes

The US stocks turned lower after giving up early gains on Monday, 11 October 2021, with the major three indexes finishing the day in negative territory, as investors worried that surging energy prices would fuel inflationary pressures and potentially derail the US economy. Meanwhile, Lingering concerns about the Federal Reserve scaling back its asset purchases weighed on Wall Street.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 250.19 points, or 0.72%, to 34,496.06. The S&P500 index fell 30.15 points, or 0.69%, to 4,361.19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 93.34 points, or 0.64%, to 14,486.20.
Total volume turnover on U.
S. exchanges stood at 7.02 billion shares, virtually unchanged from yesterday's 7.02 billion shares. In the NYSE exchange, 1418 issues advanced, 1825 issues declined, and 162 issues closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 1609 issues advanced, 2752 issues declined, and 212 issues unchanged.
Total 9 of 11 sectors ended down along with the S&P500 index, with communication services (down 1.45%), was worst performing sector, followed by utilities (down 1.35%), financials (down 1%), industrials (down 0.76%), and healthcare (down 0.75%), while real estate (up 0.17%) was top gaining sector.
Brokerage stocks showed a notable move to the downside on the day, meanwhile weakness was also visible among interest-rate sensitive utilities stocks. Telecom, airline and banking stocks also moved lower on the day, while steel stocks bucked the downward trend.
Among Indian ADR, Wipro added 0.1% to $8.83, Dr Reddys Labs added 0.2% to $64.44, ICICI Bank added 0.8% to $18.77, Vedanta added 3.96% to $16.02, and Tata Motors grew 6.5% to $28.06. INFOSYS fell 0.5% to $21.82, HDFC Bank fell 0.1% to $72.60, and WNS Holdings fell 2.4% to $80.31.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU