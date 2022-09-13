US Market gains ahead of inflation data

However, market gains capped ahead of U. S. inflation data due on Tuesday that will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced by 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to 32,381.34. The S&P500 index was up 43.05 points, or 1.06%, to 4,110.41.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 154.10 points, or 1.27%, to 12,266.41.
Shares in Walt Disney ended higher after activist hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb backed the board's plans to keep sports network ESPN.
Bristol-Myers Squibb shares advanced as the Food and Drug Administration approved an oral treatment for plaque psoriasis in adults.
Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank added 0.7% to $23.16, Azure Power Global fell 5.3% to $5.56, WNS Holdings added 0.2% to $86.98, and Wipro was up 1.3% to $5.29. HDFC Bank added 1.3% to $65.30, and INFOSYS was up 0.9% at $19.24. Tata Motors gained 2.2% to $28.75 and Dr Reddy's Labs rose 0.9% to $53.97.
