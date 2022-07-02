TVS Motor June'22 auto sales climb 22% YoY

TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing to 293,715 units in June 2022 from 238,092 units in June 2021.

While motorcycle remained flat at 146,075 units, scooter sales of the company grew to 105,211 units in June 2022.

"The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month. We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels as semiconductor supplies continue to improve," TVS Motor Company said.

The company's total exports grew by 8% to 114,449 units in June 2022 from 106,246 units in June 2021.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 7% to 14,786 units in June 2022 from 13,794 units in June 2021.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 39% increasing to 8.6 lakh units in the current quarter from 6.2 lakh units in the first quarter FY21-22.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 18% increasing from 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY21-22 to 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

The company reported a 5.1% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 274.50 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 289.24 crore in quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 5,530.31crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 5321.93 crore posted in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 3.9%.

The scrip gained 2.60% to end at Rs 863.60 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)