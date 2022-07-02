TVS Motor June'22 auto sales climb 22% YoY

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor launches TVS Raider in Bangladesh
TVS Motor Company April sales jump 24% YoY
TVS Motor launches new TVS iQube Electric Scooter
TVS Motor launches TVS Star disc variant for Egypt customers
Committed to offer world-class EV technology, says Sudarshan Venu, MD, at launch of new TVS iQube electric scooter
-
TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing to 293,715 units in June 2022 from 238,092 units in June 2021.
While motorcycle remained flat at 146,075 units, scooter sales of the company grew to 105,211 units in June 2022.
"The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month. We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels as semiconductor supplies continue to improve," TVS Motor Company said.
The company's total exports grew by 8% to 114,449 units in June 2022 from 106,246 units in June 2021.
Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 7% to 14,786 units in June 2022 from 13,794 units in June 2021.
During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 39% increasing to 8.6 lakh units in the current quarter from 6.2 lakh units in the first quarter FY21-22.
Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 18% increasing from 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY21-22 to 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year.
TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.
The company reported a 5.1% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 274.50 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 289.24 crore in quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 5,530.31crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 5321.93 crore posted in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 3.9%.
The scrip gained 2.60% to end at Rs 863.60 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU