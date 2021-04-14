US: Stocks end mixed

The US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, 13 April 2021, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite index settling higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, as investors reacting to the data showing an uptick in U. S. inflation and drug regulators recommending a pause to the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 68.13 points or 0.2% to 33,677. The S&P 500 was up 13.60 points or 0.33% to 4,142.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 146.10 points or to 1.05% 13,996.
Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the broad market index. The gains were tempered by a pullback in banks, industrial companies and other stocks.
Johnson & Johnson shares declined after U. S. regulators suspended use of its single-dose vaccine to investigate possibly dangerous blood clots. The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention jointly recommended a pause in its Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot reports in some people who had received the shot.
NovoCure shares surged after the global oncology company gave an update on its phase three trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
