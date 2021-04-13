Australia Market ends edge higher

The Australian market finished session marginally higher on Tuesday, 13 April 2021, after trimming intraday gains during late afternoon. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was up 2.97 points, or 0.04%, to 6,976.92. The broader All Ordinaries added 5.77 points, or 0.08%, to 7,231.01.
Australian market commenced trading with firm footing, thanks to data showing China's exports grew at a strong pace during March and imports rebounded giving investors heart that China's domestic demand is improving as part of the recovery from the pandemic.
China's exports in dollar terms rose by 30.6% in March from one year earlier while imports jumped 38.1% compared to the same time last year.
Among sectors, IT led gains, up 2.2%, while consumer staples also performed strongly, up 0.8%. Utilities, energy and materials weighed down the market, declining 1.2%, 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.
Buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co jumped 17% following the release of its March quarter update which showed revenue growth of $114.4m, an 80% increase year-on-year.
In economic news, the NAB business confidence index fell from an 11-year high of +17.8 points in February to +15.5 points in March, but the business conditions index lifted to a record high of +25.2 points in March, up from +17.0 points in February. The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence rating rose by 5.9% - the most in 43 weeksto a 17-month high of 114.1.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7613, lower than levels above $0.765 seen in the previous trading week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU